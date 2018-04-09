Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office: When The Storm Decides Not To Calm Down!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office: It has charmed not just audiences with its glamour but also has attracted the box office collections. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), directed by Luv Ranjan Sen has taken the Bollywood Box office by storm by holding its ground at the box office.

After breaking several records of entering the 100 crore club and also becoming one of the highest grosser of the year, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is not ready to leave the theatres! Audiences everywhere are loving Kartik Aaryan in his chocolate boy avatar and can’t seem to get enough of the film.

The movie is currently in it’s 7th Weekend and it earned 25 lakhs so now it stands with a total of 108.71 crores at the box office!

Navraj Hans who has worked on one of the songs of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety says coming from an influential family background makes it easy to get the first opportunity, but without consistency in performance and hard work, nobody can survive in competitive times.

Navraj has grown up listening to and learning from his father, and has rubbed shoulders with many celebrated musicians.

Asked if nepotism has worked in his favour to get an opportunity, Navraj told IANS: “It is a wrong perception that people have about us on getting an easy ride in our respected fields. One cannot survive without maintaining consistency.

“There are many star kids who got their first opportunity easily for the obvious reason, but could not survive in the long run because at the end of the day, hard work pays off. And since we come from an influential family, my father is a highly regarded person, people have huge expectations from me.

“We star kids are always under high expectation… Matching up to that is a responsibility that we carry,” he said.