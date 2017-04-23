Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Noor Collects Rs 3.43 Crores At The Box Office In Its First Two Days

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor, which released this Friday, is not giving us high hopes regarding its box office performance. However, the film has managed to collect a little more on its second day, as compared to its performance on day one.

Noor has collected Rs 1.89 crores on Saturday thus taking its total collection to Rs 3.43 crores. Let’s see how much it collects on its first Sunday.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja took to Twitter to announce Noor’s box office collections in its first two days. He tweeted,

#Noor Fri 1.54 cr

Sat 1.89 cr Total 3.43 cr — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) April 23, 2017

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor opened to poor reviews by critics and the audience is not showing much of an interest in watching it we guess because there has not been much word of mouth publicity about the film. Hence, the film has got a slow start at the box office.

Bollywood’s Dabangg girl Sonakshi plays a journalist in Noor. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, the crime thriller comedy is adapted from Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! The novel centres around a 20-year-old reporter Ayesha Khan, living in Karachi, and her misadventures and finding a nice lover. Noor also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli.

While reviewing the film, we felt the plot is terribly confusing and it wants to tap into journalism in the wrongest way possible. Even though Sonakshi tries her best and carries the sloppy film on her shoulders but her performance in Noor should surely not be counted among her best works.

Another film has opened together with Noor on Friday— Raveena Tandon’s revenge drama Maatr. The film has also not shown much of a hope in its box office performance probably due to its clichéd script and poor screenplay. However, the national award winning actress has delivered a powerful performance in the film.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor or Raveena Tandon’s Maatr— which one are you planning to watch?