Dwayne Johnson seems to have scored an ordinary start with Skyscraper at the Indian box office with an average 1.25 crores on its first day. A thing to appreciate about the film is it’s facing a tough competition from long-awaited movies like Ishaan-Janhvi’s Dhadak, Ranbir Kapoor’s existing champion Sanju & Hotel Transylvania 3.

With Dhadak that earned a total of 8.71 crores on its first day, Soorma at 3.25 crores and a Hollywood competitor Hotel Transylvania 3, the movie seems to be doing pretty decent at the box office and fans have appreciated Johnson’s work as always.

Skyscraper revolves around Johnson’s character Will Sawyer, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and US war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. His job takes him and his family to China to assess security of the world’s tallest and the safest building, The Pearl.

But soon, Sawyer finds himself being framed when the building is suddenly ablaze. A wanted man on the run, Sawyer must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family that is trapped inside the building above the fire line.

The movie which is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber released in India on July 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.