Simran Stays Stable At Lower Side On Its 2nd Tuesday At The Box Office

Kangana Ranaut’s Simran, after a not-so-good weekend of 10.65 crores has been staying stable at low numbers of the weekend. Is this enough? Definitely not. Let’s have a look where the film stands.

Simran is a story revolving around an independent girl who wants to own a house and live life on her own terms. The problem arises when she gets addicted to gambling and stealing. This isn’t out of choice, though, this is out of need. Hansal Mehta, who has directed this, has given us some memorable films in Shahid & Aligarh. It seems this time he hasn’t been able to hit the right strings to connect with the audience.

The movie collected 1.41 crores on its 1st Monday. This was not good because, for a good trend, it needed to touch at least in the range of 2 crores. It has remained stable on Tuesday and has collected 1.25 crores. The grand total of the movie is 13.31 crores.

In a recent interview, Hansal Mehta was asked: A lot has been said about how Kangana “took over” the project Simran from you and virtually ghost-directed the film. Please clarify once and for all about the extent of Kangana’s contribution?

Kangana has collaborated closely on the film and I have always seen that with a lot of positivity. There is a lot her contribution has lent to the final film and I would rather celebrate that than respond to insinuations and hearsay. After having spent 20 years making many different kinds of films, I feel I don’t need to clarify this matter any further as it gives unnecessary attention to people who thrive on spreading malice.

Simran will face competition from Newton, Bhoomi & Haseena Parkar this week. Hollywood’s biggie Kingsman: The Golden Circle is also releasing.