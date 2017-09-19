Simran Monday Box Office Update! Almost 50% Drop From The 1st Day

Kangana Ranaut’s Simran and Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central released last week at the box office. The third film – Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi released too, but was vanished before it counted at the box office.

Both the major films opened on an average note and enjoyed an ordinary weekend. Simran clocked 10.65 crores over its 1st weekend at the box office. For a film having an actress of a stature like Kangana Ranaut, expectations are always high. Directed by Hansal Mehta, who previously has given some amazing films like Shahid and Aligarh, Simran has connected with a very limited audience.

The story of an independent girl living in Atlanta, who gets addicted to gambling and stealing, is a very good one on paper. But while showing these things on the screen, many people dissed it by saying it’s unrelatable. Kangana Ranaut’s acting has been applauded unanimously. The movie has grossed 1.41 crores on its 1st Monday taking the film’s grand total to 12.06 crores. The movie has dropped almost 50% from its 1st day (2.77 crores).

This week there’s again, a flood of releases. Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar and a Hollywood biggie in Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be releasing this week. Simran needs to stay stable on weekdays to retain a decent number of screens in this week. On the other hand Lucknow Central, too, needs a stable week to be in the race.

Kangana, after this, will be seen in Manikarnika where she plays Queen of Jhansi in the film, which will be high on action.

“The war episodes will be the major highlight of the film. It will be shot on a scale that has not been seen before on Indian screens,” said Vijayendra Prasad (Writer of the film).