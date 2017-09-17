Simran Jumps & Amasses More Love On Its 2nd Day At The Box Office

Kangana Ranaut in her supreme form has previously delivered blockbusters in Queen & Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Her latest release Simran has started on a slow note, let’s see how it fared on its 2nd day.

Simran opened to a dull response in the morning on Friday, thanks to a decent hold in the night shows it collected 2.77 crores on its day 1. The pre-buzz was almost negligible for the film. Thanks to last week the film somewhat came into notice.

The film on its 2nd day has collected 3.76 crores and now it stands with the grand total of 6.53 crores. Sunday, still, holds the key for the film. It has opened to the extremely mixed response from audiences and critics alike. Some are loving the film but some just couldn’t connect with the narration and storyline of the film.

The National Award-winning actress was recently present at the Jagran Cinema Summit. During an interaction session here, she was asked about her opinion on feminism and why some people called her a ‘man-hater’ after her fiery interviews in the last couple of weeks.

In response to that, Kangana said: “No, I am not a man-hater for sure… I think feminism is something… a sorry state to be in any society. The gender equality should be there, where feminism doesn’t need to act like a medicine on inequality.

“We should not have feminists, we shouldn’t have all these things… We shouldn’t have feminism in society.”

Kangana has always made some unusual choices in films – be it Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen or Simran — and how bold she is about making statements on her struggles in her personal and professional life. She will next be seen in a historical biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she’ll play the lead role of Rani Laxmibai.