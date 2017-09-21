Simran Is Having Steady Weekdays At The Box Office

Simran is still stable at the box office, raising a hope of ray for the buyers of the film. Kangana Ranaut’s this film directed by Hansal Mehta needs this pace to be maintained for a long time to end its box office race with a respectable total.

The movie collected 10.65 crores in its first 3 days at the box office. The start was definitely slow but everyone expected to show a huge jump over the weekends which it didn’t. The film has collected 1.16 crores on its 1st Wednesday summing up the grand total of the film to 14.47 crores. Second week of the film needs a miracle to shine among the flood of new releases (Newton, Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar & Kingsman: The Golden Circle).

Simran was way different than Hansal’s previous film, on being asked about it he said “As a filmmaker, I wanted to challenge myself, do something that pulled me out of my comfort zone. I try doing that with every film. Hence, Aligarh was very different from Shahid in terms of tone, pace and treatment. Similarly, Simran had to be a departure from Aligarh. What is common in each of my past films is their focus on the characters and their spaces.”

Trending :

Hansal also voiced his concerns about CBFC ordering baseless cuts in the film, he said “I’ve always maintained that we have to rise above individuals if the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has to be effective. That will only be possible if the outdated guidelines that govern censorship in India are changed keeping in mind the times we live in and the digitized world we inhabit. Until that happens, we will keep lamenting cuts ordered by CBFC and nothing will really change.”