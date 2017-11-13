Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq is growing well at the box office. As Ittefaq is a remake of 1969 film of the same name which is directed by Yash Chopra, there was a kind of risk if the audiences will accept it. But due to good word of mouth, it is doing well.

In Bollywood, we see a lot of genres but making a murder mystery is very rare which has been hardly explored by the filmmakers. But with Ittefaq, all the myths have been cleared. The film collected 85 lakhs on Friday, 1.35 crore on Saturday, 1.55 crore on Sunday. This film has minted a total of 27.40 crores.

Despite of no promotions and no songs, the film has managed to leave its mark with its intriguing and gripping content. One of the best thing which has happened with this film is that none of the critics or even the fans have disclosed the climax scene which makes it more interesting! Talking about the performances, the trio, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna have done complete justice with their respective roles. Khanna, being one of the underrated actors, his one-liners have been quite appreciated by the fans. Director Abhay Chopra has put the story to the point, keeping it short and crisp.

Trending :

Ittefaq, produced under Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions, faced a tough competition with Hollywood’s Thor: Ragnarok and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again. In spite of such competition, Ittefaq has passed with flying colours at the box office with a respectable amount. Ittefaq was released on November 3, 2017.