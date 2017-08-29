A Gentleman has turned out to be a very poor fare at the box office. On Monday it netted a mere 2.03 crores and with the four day total of 15.16 crores the writing is pretty much clear on the wall. The film is a disaster and will now be just counting days before its one week run comes to a close.

If one compares the film with a couple of other action movies that have released this year with a spy angle [Commando 2, Naam Shabana], A Gentleman is much lower. Commando 2 with a lesser star (Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma) value had netted 15.74 crores in just three days and A Gentleman hasn’t managed this number even after four days. Naam Shabana, of course, had Akshay Kumar in a special appearance but then the margin is further bigger as the film with Taapsee Pannu in the lead had brought in 18.86 crores.

This Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez film did have potential to do better. However, for reasons unknown, there was just no build up prior to the release and that reflected in the collections. Even though the reviews weren’t scathing per se, there was just no turn around whatsoever over the weekend and that is making the film further suffer in the weekdays. A Gentleman had an opening day of 4.04 crores at the box office. This film had released with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Anya Singh and Aadar Jain’s Qaidi Band.

Very disappointing!

Trending :

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder