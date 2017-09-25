Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is getting shubh news from the day it released. With earning over other movies in the flood of releases, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan gets every penny it deserved.

This Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar starrer ended its week 3 adding 5.20 crores in its already amazing total. It entered week 4 with 4 new releases in Newton, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar. Where Newton and Kingsman: The Golden Circle are doing well at the box office, Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar will prove to be washouts. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan collected a very good 96 lakhs in its 4th weekend. The film now stands at the total of 41.90 crores at the box office.

Bhumi’s debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha had won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and her films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan have received very good response too.

Asked if her upcoming Chambal will break her from the simpleton mould, Bhumi told IANS: “I have never really chased a ‘breaking that mould’… I am not an actor who sees that now I will do romantic, urban, thriller films. I am not that sort of an actor. I purely go by my instinct when I read a script.”

The actress says she doesn’t understand what might be good or bad for my career.

“I read a script and if the character and film excites me, I just want to be a part of it. That’s the person I am,” she added.

Whereas, Ayushmann is shooting for Shoot The Piano Player directed by Sriram Raghavan. Ayushmann said, “The film has to be different because it’s a Sriram Raghavan film. It will be a thriller, which I am trying for the first time. It was something, which I never expected… that a script like this will come my way. It will be different film for him (Raghavan) as well because this film has a music angle. So I am really excited about it and we will start our next schedule after Diwali.”