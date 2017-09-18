When new films are not living up to the expectations, old films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are coming to the rescue for Bollywood. Released 17 days back, the film is still going strong at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is an adult film dealing with a very serious issue of ED. Though this limited the target audience of the film, but when your film’s content is supreme nothing can limit your audience. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, entering into its week 3, has been holding its fort high at the box office.

After clocking 24.03 crores and 11.73 crores in its first 2 weeks, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has entered its week 3 with a bang. Though Friday for the movie was a bit low considering the competition of 2 new releases. It earned 65 lakhs on its 3rd Friday. Now, the film needed some jump on weekends and it stylishly had one. It almost doubled its collections by clocking 1.26 crores on its 3rd Saturday. Sunday was the key for the film to see where it can finish its glorious race.

The movie, again, showed growth and has collected 1.51 crores on its 3rd Sunday. It enjoyed a very good 3rd weekend of 3.42 crores. The film now stands at the total of 39.18 crores.

The success of films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi have proved that the box office pickings of movies are no longer dependent on larger-than-life characters, metropolitan cities and expensive international locations. Going into the heartland of the country and touching the lives of middle-class youth is doing the trick, say industry insiders. Ayushmann Khurrana is shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s next Shoot The Piano Player whereas Bhumi Pednekar does not have any confirmed project as of now.