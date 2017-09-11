Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Remains Rock Steady At The Ticket Window!

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has emerged as a good Hit at the box office with collections staying on to be good right through the 10 days since it has been in theaters. Numbers were good on Sunday too as there was a further jump in collections when compared to Saturday. With 3.34 crore more coming in, the film’s total currently stands at 31.86 crores.

This has now made the film one of the better grossers of the year (which has hardly seen many successes) and the road towards the 40 crore lifetime has further widened. The Ayushmann Khurranna and Bhumi Pednekar starrer has already gone past the lifetime numbers of films like Phillauri [27.50 crores] and Raabta [25.67 crores]. Next in line are Naam Shabana [37.25 crores], Mom [37.25 crores] and Munna Michael [32.90 crores] while Bareilly Ki Barfi too would be surpassed in the interim period.

It did receive a mixed response from the critics and the audience, but a strong word of mouth helped the film to shine at the box office. The film will now compete with Poster boys and Daddy at the ticket window.

Speaking about making a film on erectile dysfunction, director RS Prasanna told IANS, “Well, I think Bollywood has always encouraged experimental subjects. Therefore, films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Hindi Medium have been made and accepted in mainstream cinema of Bollywood.”

He explained, “Even when I was making the film in Tamil, I knew that the subject of erectile dysfunction has a universal appeal. So when in a conservative environment of Tamil cinema, the multiplex audience received the film well, I realised that the story touched the right notes. So yes, that gave me a certain level of confidence.”

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

