Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is proving to be one of the best trending films this year. In its 3rd week, the movie still continues to spread its magic at the box office.

After collecting 24.03 crores and 11.73 crores in its first 2 weeks, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has entered its week 3 with a bang. It enjoyed a very good 3rd weekend of 3.42 crores. The film has now collected 50 lakhs summing up the grand total to 39.68 crores.

The collections just dropped 23% from its 3rd Friday which is a good sign for the film. If the movie manages to stay stable during the weekdays, it’ll retain a decent amount of screens in its 4th week. Numerous films are releasing this week which definitely will put a hold to its victorious run. But if Shubh Mangal Saavdhan stays strong on weekdays, it will have an advantage of retaining more screens.

Bhumi, after enjoying a very good phase was asked if she is thinking to try her hand at television, she replied “I think eventually. Not right now. It’s just films for me right now. This is what I wanted to do all my life and I am very happy with the kind of work I am getting.”

Apart from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana apparently is doing Shoojit Sircar & John Abraham’s production Agra Ka Daabra. He also revealed on his Instagram he is doing a movie called Shoot The Piano Player. There’s no confirmed project for Bhumi rather than this one. This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. It has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even their last release together Dum Laga Ke Haisha was also filmed at these locations.