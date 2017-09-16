Released two weeks ago, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is sleeper hit of the year. After Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is spreading its magic at the box office.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan opened with a good weekend of 24.03 crores at the box office. With a subject as sensitive as Erectile Dysfunction, the film limited its audience to few. But the word of mouth of the film was good which helped it to sustain even after 2 weeks and amongst tough competition.

It went on to collect 11.73 crores in its 2nd week despite of multiple films (Daddy, Poster Boys & IT) snatching the screens. The movie somewhere has found the relativity amongst the audience which is helping to create the buzz for it. Makers are already planning for the sequel of the film.

The film went into its 3rd week with Simran & Lucknow Central releasing. Both new films have started slower which has given leverage to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan of scoring over them. It has collected 65 Lakhs on its 3rd Friday taking the grand total to 36.41 crores.

Trending :

Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s next Shoot The Piano Player. On the experience of working with Ayushmann, the Johnny Gaddaar director said: “We already shot half the film. It will be different from Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, so it will be a different movie for Ayushmann. Let’s see how much I manage to do something real, but in the thriller zone,”

“In this film, he is very good. He is different from his earlier movies. I love all these kind of movies but I am looking forward to see how people will react to the kind of story which I am telling. But I can definitely say that audience will see Ayushmann in new avatar in this film,” Raghavan added.

Ayushmann, who was also present at the success party of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, also spoke about working with Raghavan for the first time.

“The film has to be different because it’s a Sriram Raghavan film. It will be a thriller, which I am trying for the first time. It was something, which I never expected… that a script like this will come my way. It will be different film for him (Raghavan) as well because this film has a music angle.”