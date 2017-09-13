Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Is Still Everyone’s Favourite At The Box Office

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is continuing its winning spree at the box office. After crossing an already successful film Bareilly Ki Barfi, this R.S. Prasanna starrer along with being a memorable film is also crossing some benchmarks at the box office.

After minting solid 23.71 crores in its 1st week, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan clocked a good 2nd weekend of 7.83 crores. After grossing such good numbers the movie remained stable on weekdays in its 2nd week. It collected 1.04 crores on its 1st Monday showing the stable trending of the film. The word of mouth of the film is one of the best Bollywood movies has seen recently. Continuing its stability the movie has collected 1.02 crores on its 2nd Tuesday. The film now stands at the total 33.92 crores at the box office. Following its lean budget, the movie has already been declared a successful venture for the makers.

Prasanna, who was present at the success party of the film here on Tuesday night, was asked if there are any plans to make a sequel of the film, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

“Definitely, I have already told a story to Aanand ji (producer Aanand L. Rai). It will be very interesting. We were waiting for audience’s response — whether they want to listen to the next story or not, and we have received feedback from the audience. They loved Ayushmann and Bhumi’s characters in the film, so definitely a sequel will happen,” Prasanna said.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a remake of the director’s own 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham and when Prasanna was asked how challenging it was to make the Hindi remake, he said: “It was tough, but luckily it has happened in right way. Aanand sir was there, so I knew as long as I do my job of directing the movie honestly and correctly and if he likes the film, then the audience will like the film.”