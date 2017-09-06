Ayushmann Khurrana & Bhumi Pendnekar emerged as lucky charms for Bollywood. After enjoying a sweet success in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, both are all set to savour another one in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is keeping its multiplex audience happy. The collections may behalf of Baadshaho but that’s not a worry for the Krishika Lulla and Aanand L. Rai produced film since its budget is less than one-third of the Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer. It is a clean success in the making, what with 2.85 crores coming in and the total reaching 19.84 crores. While a lifetime in the excess of 35 crores is pretty much for the taking, what has to be seen is how much further does it go from there. All said and done, those who are watching it are entertained and that’s what that matters eventually. The movie has been holding extremely well over the weekdays despite of tough competition from Baadshaho.

Bhumi, after enjoying a very good phase was asked if she is thinking to try her hand at television, she replied “I think eventually. Not right now. It’s just films for me right now. This is what I wanted to do all my life and I am very happy with the kind of work I am getting.”

Apart from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana apparently is doing Shoojit Sircar & John Abraham’s production Agra Ka Daabra. He also revealed on his Instagram he is doing a movie called Shoot The Piano Player. There’s no confirmed project for Bhumi rather than this one. This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. It has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even their last release together Dum Laga Ke Haisha was also filmed at these locations.