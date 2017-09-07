6 days and we know we have another winner in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan after the budget controlled film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘s 1st Wednesday box office collections are out and the film is in a very good position.

Handling the movie with a very adult topic (ED) limits the film for a certain target audience. It is a clean success in the making, what with 2.71 crores coming in on its 1st day and the total reaching 21.93 crores. The film grossed 2.12 crores on its 1st Wednesday. The lifetime in the excess of 35 crores is pretty much for the taking, what has to be seen is how much further does it go from there.

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been playing roles of a small town and middle-class girl in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, says in real life she loves to dress up and that vanity comes with the entertainment business.

Bhumi has been caught up doing promotional activities for two of her films in the last few months.

Asked if it was a tiring process for a creative mind to answer the same questions to the media regarding films or talking on the same topic extensively, Bhumi told IANS: “I am not bored of promoting my films because this is a new process for me. Though acting and shooting are more interesting than promotional activities. As long as I am wearing beautiful clothes and dressing up, I am happy.”

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying his run of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan at the box office. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the glory of her film with Akshay Kumar – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha along with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Khurrana apparently is doing Shoojit Sircar & John Abraham’s production Agra Ka Daabra. He also revealed on his Instagram he is doing a movie called Shoot The Piano Player. There’s no confirmed project for Bhumi rather than this one.