For Ayushmann Khurranna, it is indeed a ‘shubh mangal’ moment for him and he can pretty much begin to distribute some ‘barfi’! After Bareilly Ki Barfi, his Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has managed to tickle the funny bone as well. A light-hearted flick, it has taken a good start at the Box Office, what with 2.71 crore coming in. Considering the fact that the subject of the film (erectile dysfunction) is not the kind which can be considered (at least on face value) for large audiences, this R S Prasanna directed affair has actually managed to get its fair share of footfalls.

The film has in fact opened even better than Bareilly Ki Barfi [2.42 crore] though the fact also remains that Eros gave it a much wider release. That also stems from the kind of confidence that the makers had in the film since flooding the screens with a product doesn’t necessarily translate into good numbers all the time.

Nonetheless, a start has been made by the film and for the leading lady Bhumi Pednekar this is yet another success in the making after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. She has been projecting a middle class small town girl quite well on screen and though one just hopes that she doesn’t get typecast into such roles, for now it is working for her and the films which she is signing.

Bareilly Ki Barfi has grown well over the weekend to fetch 11.52 crore and the manner in which Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is catching audience attention, this number is expected to be surpassed well before the weekdays begin.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder