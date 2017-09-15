When a biggie does well, there, of course, is happiness but when movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan & Bareilly Ki Barfi do well, there is a sense of satisfaction in you.

Low on budget but high on content is what made Shubh Mangal Saavdhan a winner.

Doing great business in Bollywood’s dull phase is what gives Ayushmann Khurrana & Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan some extra brownie points. The film has entered the list of most profitable Bollywood films of 2017. Check out the list here:

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

With the budget of 17 crores including P&A, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has collected 35.76 till now. The return on investment for the film is 18.76 crores which sums up the profit percentage to 110.35%. The movie has joined the likes of Kaabil, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Jolly LLB 2 in the list. The list is topped by Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which has 468.11 % of profit. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a close second with 456.66% profit percentage. Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is 3rd with 213.63 % of profit.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is running successfully and it might enjoy well this week too. This week’s new releases Simran, Lucknow Central & Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi opened to a dull response this morning. Which means Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has all the chances to grow further. It will be interesting to see whether it can cross Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil in the list.

