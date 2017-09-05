The second release of the week, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, is indeed in a ‘mangalmaya’ zone right now as collections have stayed on to be super solid on Monday as well.

With 2.53 crore coming in its kitty, this RS Prasanna directed film has emerged as yet another neat mid-budget success for Bollywood after Bareilly Ki Barfi. Despite the kind of subject on which no mainstream Hindi film has ever been made before, this Krishika Lulla and Aanand L. Rai production is working well with audiences at the multiplexes and that has given it a very solid footing now. With the overall numbers standing at 16.99 crores, the film is a success.

A family drama based on Erectile Dysfunction based on the plot of a wedding – this is something which would’ve been rejected a few years back. Thanks to people like R S Prasanna who aren’t afraid to explore the places never been visited before. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan rests on the plot which will not attract a large number of audience, but with the kind of numbers, this film is pulling proves the amazing word of mouth for it.

This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. It has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even their last release together Dum Laga Ke Haisha was also filmed at these locations.

Considering the fact that the film is the remake of its Tamil version Kalyana Samayal Saadham, which was also directed by the same director, asked if it was a safe choice to make a debut with, R S Prasanna told, “Well, I think Bollywood has always encouraged experimental subjects. Therefore, films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Hindi Medium have been made and accepted in mainstream cinema of Bollywood.”