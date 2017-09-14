Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Continues To Rule At The Box Office

R S Prasanna’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has earned a whole lot of love both from cine-goers and the critics. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan stars the much-loved Jodi of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead role with the storyline being centered around the hush issue of a ‘gent’s problem.’

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a remake of 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham‘, which also focused on a man’s issues with erectile dysfunction. This is Ayushmann and Bhumi’s second film together, the first being the latter’s Bollywood debut in 2015.

The movie collected an amount of 93 lakhs and now stands with a total of 34.85 Cr on its 2nd Wednesday. Even after two new releases like Poster Boys and Daddy this week, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has proved to be a hit. With a low budget and limited release, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has managed to maximise their profits at the ticket windows.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan revolves around the lives of Mudit (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar), who are about to get married. Their lives turn upside down when Mudit realizes that he is suffering from erectile dysfunction, days before their wedding. What follows is a hilarious tale of how the couple comes to terms with their unforeseen problem.

Though the collections might seem small, considering that several movies are being showcased simultaneously and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is now in its second week, the figures are really decent.

Speaking about making a film on erectile dysfunction, director RS Prasanna told IANS, “Well, I think Bollywood has always encouraged experimental subjects. Therefore, films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Hindi Medium have been made and accepted in mainstream cinema of Bollywood.”

He explained, “Even when I was making the film in Tamil, I knew that the subject of erectile dysfunction has a universal appeal. So when in a conservative environment of Tamil cinema, the multiplex audience received the film well, I realised that the story touched the right notes. So yes, that gave me a certain level of confidence.”