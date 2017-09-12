Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Continues Its Winning Spree At The Box Office

When Shubh Mangal Saavdhan released very few thought it would be able to hold as strong as it’s doing now. The film, in its 2nd week, has already crossed the business of Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan proved to be the tortoise in this story of tortoise and rabbit story at the box office. It started slowly but is racing fast towards the finishing line. Numbers were good on Sunday too as there was a further jump in collections when compared to Saturday. With 1 crore more coming in on 2nd Monday, the film’s total currently stands at 32.90 crores.

In an exclusive interview with KoiMoi, R.S. Prasanna revealed why he casted Ayushmann and Bhumi for the roles, “First of all, they are terrific actors. There is no denying that. For me, they were two actors, who have done Vicky Donor and Dum Laga Ke…, which speaks a lot about them as well as their sensibilities. They found their success in the most unconventional route.”

Trending :

He also clarified the message the film wants to give, “Firstly, it is not about ‘such men’, as though it is a disease or something of that sort. Even though the movie speaks about manhood, it’s not about the organ which is not below your belt, but, it is about the organ which is above your belt, your heart! Standing up in bed is not as important as standing up for your girl.”

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying his run of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan at the box office. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the glory of her film with Akshay Kumar – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha along with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Khurrana apparently is doing Shoojit Sircar & John Abraham’s production Agra Ka Daabra. He also revealed on his Instagram he is doing a movie called Shoot The Piano Player. There’s no confirmed project for Bhumi rather than this one.