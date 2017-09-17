Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – one of the biggest surprises of this year is on a roll at the box office. Entering its 3rd week, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has almost doubled its collections on its 3rd Saturday compared to 3rd Friday.

When Bollywood was going from a rough phase, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha showed some respite to the industry. It was soon followed by Bareilly Ki Barfi and now Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has joined the force.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan went on to collect 11.73 crores in its 2nd week despite of multiple films (Daddy, Poster Boys & IT) snatching the screens. It started its 3rd week by collecting 65 Lakhs on its 3rd Friday. It seems low collections of Simran and Lucknow Central are going very well in the favour of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has almost doubled its collection on its 3rd Saturday. It has collected 1.26 crores taking up the total to 37.67 crores. Driving on the content, this film is having a gala time at the box office.

Speaking on the rough phase and movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan doing well, Varun Dhawan said “In a year when much-anticipated films are not doing well at the box office, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar are making differences. So far, Bhumi has acted in three films — Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and all of them are hits.”

As of now, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is happy about the response to the film, which has grown on word-of-mouth.

Director, Prasanna, said: “While starting the film, we always think that it will be the biggest hit. We also knew that people will appreciate our movie, but we were also saavdhan (cautious) about being honest to the film and we should make a film which is family friendly and not vulgar.”

“I knew audience will like it but I never expected this kind of love and support for the film.” he added.