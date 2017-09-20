Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Achieves The 40 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, when released, was never thought of trending so well at the box office. Everyone had their predictions of doing it well but this film is crossing everything with each passing day.

The movie in its first 2 weeks amasses 24.03 crores & 11.73 crores respectively. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar who currently are basking in the glory of the film. They both have received unanimous appreciation from everyone which resulted in a strong word of mouth for the film.

The movie showed growth and collected 1.51 crores on its 3rd Sunday. It enjoyed a very good 3rd weekend of 3.42 crores. On its 3rd Monday, it saw a little drop collecting 50 lakhs. This is totally acceptable as the movie is in its 3rd week with a flood of releases around it. The film without dropping much has collected 48 lakhs on its 3rd Tuesday. The film now stands at the total of 40.16 crores.

Trending :

The film based on a very sensitive subject has been directed by R.S. Prasanna. He also has directed a Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham on the same subject back in 2013. In our exclusive interview with him, he revealed why he casted Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles “First of all, they are terrific actors. There is no denying that. For me, they were two actors, who have done Vicky Donor and Dum Laga Ke…, which speaks a lot about them as well as their sensibilities. They found their success in the most unconventional route.”

Prasanna was also asked how challenging it was to make the Hindi remake, he said: “It was tough, but luckily it has happened in right way. Aanand sir was there, so I knew as long as I do my job of directing the movie honestly and correctly and if he likes the film, then the audience will like the film.”