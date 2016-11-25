Ajay Devgn’s emotional drama Shivaay has high chances to enter the 100 crore club in its 5th week at the box office. The movie currently stands at a total of 99.80 crores at the domestic box office.


The film specifically earned maximum moolah in the single screens and mass centers.

Ajay Devgn's Shivaay Day-Wise Box Office Collections
Check out the day-wise collections of this film right here:

Week 1

DayCollections (Cr)
Day 1 (Friday)10.24
Day 2 (Saturday)10.06
Day 3 (Sunday)08.26
Day 4 (Monday)17.35
Day 5 (Tuesday)11.05
Day 6 (Wednesday)07.40
Day 7 (Thursday)06.05
Total70.41

Week 2

DayCollections (Cr)
Day 8 (Friday)04.61
Day 9 (Saturday)05.40
Day 10 (Sunday)07.08
Day 11 (Monday)02.50
Day 12 (Tuesday)01.90
Day 13 (Wednesday)00.80
Day 14 (Thursday)00.70
Total93.40

Week 3

DayCollections (Cr)
Day 15 (Friday)00.80
Day 16 (Saturday)00.90
Day 17 (Sunday)01.20
Day 18 (Monday)00.70
Day 19 (Tuesday)00.45
Day 20 (Wedesday)00.35
Day 21 (Thursday)00.35
Total98.15

Week 4

DayCollections (Cr)
Day 22 (Friday)00.20
Day 23 (Saturday)00.30
Day 24 (Sunday)00.40
Day 25 (Monday)00.30
Day 26 (Tuesday)00.20
Day 27 (Wednesday)00.15
Day 28 (Thursday)00.10
Total99.80

  2. Dear, why you are simply wasting time on flop shivaay. Its already flop.failed to collect even production cost. Devgan’ s bad luck this time.

    • Cost is 105 cr not including ajay devgn acting fees and direction fees bcos they are ajay production film.
      Movie is worldwide box office 110 crore
      Movie is global box office 142 crore
      So how u say movie is going to loss
      Ur name is sabir u r a muslim
      Bt every indian like hindu sikh
      Are watching khans films they appreciate
      But ajay films akshay films mostly muslim they are hate those films I dont know why they are jealous
      If I telling truth akshay and ajay films much better than khans films
      According to story or acting
      Dont worry dear zindagi flop
      Im always stops too see khans films
      Alfurture film will be drop down in furture

  3. Any way guys Ajay sir is the best.
    This movie 100cr+.
    And the Ajay sir 7th time 100cr.
    1st singham
    2nd golmaal 3
    3rd singham returns
    4th bol bacchan
    5th son of sardar
    6th golmaal returns
    And the most and flop 7time Shivaay is now 100 cr movie.

  7. Comment:ajay devgan present time ke eklaute star hain, jisne film me acting ke sath hi film ko produce aur direct karke film ko hit kraya hai…. incredible

  8. Update your website right now shivaay’s fifth weekend collection has been crossed 100 crore in domestic collection and total collection is 100.17 crore.
    It’s the information for that website who hates ajay devgan.

  11. Shivvaay best movie hai Ajay Devgan sir Bollywood best sultan mirza bajirao singham hai toh movie super hit kyun Nahi hogi

