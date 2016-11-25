Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay Day-Wise Box Office Collections

Ajay Devgn’s emotional drama Shivaay has high chances to enter the 100 crore club in its 5th week at the box office. The movie currently stands at a total of 99.80 crores at the domestic box office.
The film specifically earned maximum moolah in the single screens and mass centers.
Check out the day-wise collections of this film right here:
Week 1
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 1 (Friday)
|10.24
|Day 2 (Saturday)
|10.06
|Day 3 (Sunday)
|08.26
|Day 4 (Monday)
|17.35
|Day 5 (Tuesday)
|11.05
|Day 6 (Wednesday)
|07.40
|Day 7 (Thursday)
|06.05
|Total
|70.41
Week 2
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 8 (Friday)
|04.61
|Day 9 (Saturday)
|05.40
|Day 10 (Sunday)
|07.08
|Day 11 (Monday)
|02.50
|Day 12 (Tuesday)
|01.90
|Day 13 (Wednesday)
|00.80
|Day 14 (Thursday)
|00.70
|Total
|93.40
Week 3
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 15 (Friday)
|00.80
|Day 16 (Saturday)
|00.90
|Day 17 (Sunday)
|01.20
|Day 18 (Monday)
|00.70
|Day 19 (Tuesday)
|00.45
|Day 20 (Wedesday)
|00.35
|Day 21 (Thursday)
|00.35
|Total
|98.15
Week 4
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 22 (Friday)
|00.20
|Day 23 (Saturday)
|00.30
|Day 24 (Sunday)
|00.40
|Day 25 (Monday)
|00.30
|Day 26 (Tuesday)
|00.20
|Day 27 (Wednesday)
|00.15
|Day 28 (Thursday)
|00.10
|Total
|99.80
Ajay sir ek or film 100cr #congrats amazing movie & u r the best actor no one in front of u ….I m ur biggest fan sir ji
Dear, why you are simply wasting time on flop shivaay. Its already flop.failed to collect even production cost. Devgan’ s bad luck this time.
It only means that Ajay Devgan is a Super star who can carry the film on his shoulders. I love Shivaay!
Cost is 105 cr not including ajay devgn acting fees and direction fees bcos they are ajay production film.
Movie is worldwide box office 110 crore
Movie is global box office 142 crore
So how u say movie is going to loss
Ur name is sabir u r a muslim
Bt every indian like hindu sikh
Are watching khans films they appreciate
But ajay films akshay films mostly muslim they are hate those films I dont know why they are jealous
If I telling truth akshay and ajay films much better than khans films
According to story or acting
Dont worry dear zindagi flop
Im always stops too see khans films
Alfurture film will be drop down in furture
Well said Gagan…..we don’t believe in caste and creed then why do you do that Sabir ……
Bro simple calculation hai 90cr ki movie 120 cr kamai to movie hit hai ab bhai aap promotion k kharche jodoge to mai v satellite rites or music rites k 50cr jodunga…..film hit nhi blockbuster hai….
Any way guys Ajay sir is the best.
This movie 100cr+.
And the Ajay sir 7th time 100cr.
1st singham
2nd golmaal 3
3rd singham returns
4th bol bacchan
5th son of sardar
6th golmaal returns
And the most and flop 7time Shivaay is now 100 cr movie.
Dear 105cr ki movie 90+15=105 OK ab shivaay ne satellite rites or music rites 50cr kamaye overseas collection 20 cr + 100cr in india OK ab batao aap log promotion k v paise jorte ho to mai satellite rites or music rites v jodunga …ya fir 90cr ki movie hai 120cr including overseas kamai hai …bhai kisi v tarah se dekh. Picture to hit hai
Well said Gagan…..
ajay devgan present time ke ek maatr star hai, jinhone film me acting ke sath hi produce aur direct karke film ko super hit karwaya hi,,, u r great shivbhaktt……..incredible
Comment:ajay devgan present time ke eklaute star hain, jisne film me acting ke sath hi film ko produce aur direct karke film ko hit kraya hai…. incredible
Update your website right now shivaay’s fifth weekend collection has been crossed 100 crore in domestic collection and total collection is 100.17 crore.
It’s the information for that website who hates ajay devgan.
love u
Comment:iam happy because sjivaay 150cr. earnd.
Shivvaay best movie hai Ajay Devgan sir Bollywood best sultan mirza bajirao singham hai toh movie super hit kyun Nahi hogi