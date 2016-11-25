Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay Day-Wise Box Office Collections

Ajay Devgn’s emotional drama Shivaay has high chances to enter the 100 crore club in its 5th week at the box office. The movie currently stands at a total of 99.80 crores at the domestic box office.

The film specifically earned maximum moolah in the single screens and mass centers.

Check out the day-wise collections of this film right here:

Week 1

Day Collections (Cr) Day 1 (Friday) 10.24 Day 2 (Saturday) 10.06 Day 3 (Sunday) 08.26 Day 4 (Monday) 17.35 Day 5 (Tuesday) 11.05 Day 6 (Wednesday) 07.40 Day 7 (Thursday) 06.05 Total 70.41

Week 2

Day Collections (Cr) Day 8 (Friday) 04.61 Day 9 (Saturday) 05.40 Day 10 (Sunday) 07.08 Day 11 (Monday) 02.50 Day 12 (Tuesday) 01.90 Day 13 (Wednesday) 00.80 Day 14 (Thursday) 00.70 Total 93.40

Week 3

Day Collections (Cr) Day 15 (Friday) 00.80 Day 16 (Saturday) 00.90 Day 17 (Sunday) 01.20 Day 18 (Monday) 00.70 Day 19 (Tuesday) 00.45 Day 20 (Wedesday) 00.35 Day 21 (Thursday) 00.35 Total 98.15

Week 4