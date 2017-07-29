Here Are Shah Rukh Khan’s Top 5 Highest Grossing Films Of 2014-2017

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing in less than a week. While the excitement meter is on an all-time high with SRK’s fans eagerly waiting for the romantic comedy to hit theatres, we are wondering if the Shah Rukh-Anushka Sharma starrer will mint gold at the box office!

While thinking about that, we decided to have a look into Shah Rukh Khan’s films released in the last four years and how well they have performed at the box office. This is what we found out!

Here is the list of Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grossing films released between 2014 and 2017:

1.Happy New Year – 2014 – 205 cr

2.Dilwale – 2015- 148 cr

3.Raees – 2017 – 139.00 cr

4.Fan – 2016 – 85.00 cr

5.Dear Zindagi – 2016 – 68.00 cr

Happy New Year directed by Farah Khan boasts of an ensemble cast starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff. The heist comedy garnered a warm response from the audience which reflected in its box office figures. The film qualifies as Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grosser in the last 4 years with Rs 205 crores at the domestic box office.

Dilwale did not open to rave reviews from critics but Shah Rukh’s fans loved it. Also, the film is significant as it featured Bollywood’s most popular romantic Jodi Shah Rukh and Kajol after a long time. Clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani affected its box office performance a little though. The Rohit Shetty directorial collected 148 crores in India.

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Raees, which finally hit theatres in January this year after several delays also did a good job at the box office. Despite clashing with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, the Shah Rukh-Mahira Khan starrer collected 139 crores in India.

Shah Rukh’s 2016 release Fan, where he did a big experiment with his look and which featured the superstar in a double role, did not gather much love from his real fans, probably because they didn’t like to see their favourite star die. The Maneesh Sharma directorial collected 85 crores in India.

Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi also boasts of an ensemble cast with Shah Rukh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Critics loved the film and audience loved the jodi, although they didn’t make a conventional hero-heroine pair. The slice of life film collected 68 crores during its lifetime in India.

Will Jab Harry Met Sejal be able to surpass any of the above at the domestic box office? Or will it leave behind all of the above and turn out to be a blockbuster? We’ll get the answer 4th August onwards!