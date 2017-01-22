Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his next, Raees this Wednesday. The film will have a non-holiday release on 25th and will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dear Zindagi in an extended cameo,which made a lifetime collection of 68 crores at the box office. Previous to that, Fan performed comparatively lower than expected and made a business of 85 crores lifetime.

In the list of his Top 10 Highest Grossers of All Time, Chennai Express remains to be the highest grosser ever.

Will Raees be Shah Rukh Khan’s first 300 crore entrant?

Here’s a look at the box office performance of Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grossing films so far :

*Note: The numbers mentioned above are Nett India collections