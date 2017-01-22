Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his next, Raees this Wednesday. The film will have a non-holiday release on 25th and will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.
Shah Rukh was last seen in Dear Zindagi in an extended cameo,which made a lifetime collection of 68 crores at the box office. Previous to that, Fan performed comparatively lower than expected and made a business of 85 crores lifetime.
In the list of his Top 10 Highest Grossers of All Time, Chennai Express remains to be the highest grosser ever.
Will Raees be Shah Rukh Khan’s first 300 crore entrant?
Here’s a look at the box office performance of Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grossing films so far :
|Movie
|Year
|Collections
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70 Crs
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205 Crs
|Dilwale
|2015
|148 Crs
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65 Crs
|Ra.One
|2011
|115 Crs
|Don 2
|2011
|106 Crs
|Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
|2008
|86 Crs
|FAN
|2016
|85 Crs
|Om Shanti Om
|2007
|79+ Crs
|My Name Is Khan
|2010
|72+ Crs
*Note: The numbers mentioned above are Nett India collections
hello koimoi.com team,
this table says that Indian audience likes to see only SHIT movies. Top three movies in this table are worst movies of all time & ranking top apart from this super movie like Chak De is in bottom & surprisingly SWADES is not on this list :(
by d way, SRK knows his acting skills & what kind of movies he can deliver & taste of audience too.
It is not like that sourabh. I agree Chak De and Swades are far better movies than others in this list, but time is also a factor. In 2007 (Chak De) or 2004 (Swades), box office collections were not 100 crores+.. tickets prices were not that high, screens were not 3500+… and other so many factors.. so moneywise, collection wise, these films cannot be compared according to their content.
I completely agree with you team koi moi
Exactly, Indians don’t like good movies like fan. They can only watch craps like Dilwale and Happy new year.
It is not like that sourabh. I agree Chak De and Swades are far better movies than others in this list, but time is also a factor. In 2007 (Chak De) or 2004 (Swades), box office collections were not 100 crores+.. tickets prices were not that high, screens were not 3500+… and other so many factors.. so money wise, collection wise, these films cannot be compared according to their content.
flopped miserably at box office…you must be out of ur mind…remember the genre of the film and the type of movie it is plus it is released on a non holiday season when IPL is also running…so its going quite well with respect to these surroundings…so STFU
Koimoi team is fake srk is the king off Bollywood he knows what can he do so my Q is where is swades movie in this list fools
fan is a headache movie…… in last 7 years srk did not deliver a good movie all were bakwass…….
fan is bakwass…..
The list is completely wrong on the total gross provided, Chennai express is 465 Cr and Dilwale is 383 Cr. Please provide correct data.
bakwas acting of dogisherukhan
flopy fan
FAN is a master class …. And is a hit worldwide …. If India doesn’t like it doesn’t means movie was bad…. Fan has been accepted in international market ….
Yes team koi moi fan now flopp in theaters ….
No doubt Sharukh Khan has an author backed role in Fan and has done a fantastic job, as Gaurav he’s amazing, great energy, great acting, superb, but sorry to say movie doesn’t live up to expectations.
Really FAN is a great movie.
No one can do only sharukh did it,we love sharukh,so pls stop bakwas..
FAN IS GREAT MOVIE.(Jinhe smajh nahi aaata tho baat hi na kare)
Comment:even if fan,swades are not blockbusters it doesnt mean they were not great movies they r perfect n only our srk made it perfect lol—- numbers at the box office dont matter
