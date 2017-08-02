This year, amongst the Hindi releases, Tubelight and Raees have seen the biggest opening day. While former brought in 21.15 crore, latter collected 20.42 crore. On fair value, it was Raees that was much bigger since it managed these collections despite a clash with Kaabil and that too on a working day [Wednesday] release. Hence, in terms of the opening day might, Shah Rukh Khan has been pretty much leading the show. This can also be demonstrated from the fact that his earlier release Fan too had collected 19.2 crores and that too was on a regular Friday.

No wonder, there are good expectations that Jab Harry Met Sejal will open well too. On any given Friday at a time when films would have been doing well, my prediction for the romantic musical entertainer would have been on the upward side of 20 crores. However, in the recent past, several biggies have flattered to deceive in terms of the footfalls that are being evidenced on the opening day. The recent spate of releases with low occupancy is a testimony to that. Somehow it appears as if audiences are staying away from theaters and waiting for something truly remarkable to hit the screens.

This is what makes Jab Harry Met Sejal all the more important for not just everyone associated with it but also trade and industry as this one has to work big time. Even on a conservative scale, the film should take an opening of around 17 crores at the least. This number too is strictly due to the current ‘mahaaul’ that has been built up when it comes to the trend around stepping into theaters for a movie watching experience.

I truly hope Jab Harry Met Sejal reverses the trend. That is needed for the sake of one and all.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder