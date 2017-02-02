SHARE

The Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has entered in the 100 crore club in just 6 days at the box office.


Raees has now become the actor’s 5th 100 crore film after Dilwale, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ra.One and Don 2. The 51-year old actor also has 2 films in 200 crore club which are Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Shah Rukh also has 3 films in the top 10 overseas grossers – Dilwale, My Name Is Khan and Chennai Express.

The Fan actor now stands with 1050 points at the power index, holding 3rd position after Salman Khan (1700 points) and Aamir Khan (1300 points).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan6004006001001700
2. Aamir Khan1004006002001300
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001501050
4. Akshay Kumar600000600
5. Ajay Devgn600000600
6. Hrithik Roshan20020000400
7. Ranbir Kapoor300000300
8. Ranveer Singh2000050250
9. Varun Dhawan200000200
10. John Abraham200000200
11. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
12. Arjun Kapoor100000100
13. Farhan Akhtar100000100
14. Saif Ali Khan100000100
