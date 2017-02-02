The Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has entered in the 100 crore club in just 6 days at the box office.

Raees has now become the actor’s 5th 100 crore film after Dilwale, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ra.One and Don 2. The 51-year old actor also has 2 films in 200 crore club which are Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Shah Rukh also has 3 films in the top 10 overseas grossers – Dilwale, My Name Is Khan and Chennai Express.

The Fan actor now stands with 1050 points at the power index, holding 3rd position after Salman Khan (1700 points) and Aamir Khan (1300 points).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

