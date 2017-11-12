Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Karbanada’s Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana released with Irrfan Khan and Parvathy’s Qarib Qarib Singlle. Both the have shown a growth on day 2 at the box office. The film earned 1.64 crores on day one.

The film earned 2.58 crores on day 2 (Saturday) at the box office. The film has minted 4.22 crores in total.

Directed by Ratna Sinha, the film’s story rises from the cultural and traditional roots of Uttar Pradesh, and is about two ordinary middle-class people, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who are soon to be married. But Aarti decides to follow her dream and parts ways from Satyendra. However, life gets them back together and what happens next will be interesting to see when the movie releases.

Rajkummar recently stunned everyone with his performance in Newton. He was praised for his act in the film and his co-star Pankaj Tripathi too garnered a lot of appreciation. Currently, he is busy with Fanny Khan which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Rao will be seen romancing the beautiful Aish on the big screen. He will soon join the team as he is recovering from his injury.

Kriti made her debut in Raaz Reboot and she was last seen in Guest Inn London. She will also be seen in Akash Khurana’s Karwaan, produced by Ronnie Screwvala.