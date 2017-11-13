Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana: 1st Weekend Update At The Box Office

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana too released this week. This Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda starrer after a low Friday showed minimal increase on Saturday. Let’s see how it has fared on Sunday.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana stands at 4.50 crores* after its opening weekend. There was a day by day increase in numbers though a low Friday did turn out to be a pinch. Best hopes for the film are to have Monday numbers around 1 crore, though anything less than that won’t really be a very good scenario for it. The film collected 2.35 crore*.

Ever since the release of Golmaal Again, films haven’t really brought in great numbers. Now the two new releases are even lower. When it comes to big bucks, one now waits for Padmavati to bring back audiences in a big way on 1st December.

Kriti Kharbanda who has been amassing huge love for her performance in the film is happy about having worked with Rajkummar — a National Award-winning actor.

Trending :

“I think I have learnt how to be a good co-actor because he is really the one. I heard people saying how in a Rajkummar Rao film, people only watch him in the frame and he could overshadow others. But I must say, he is such a good co-actor who always lets you act your best, because acting also has a lot depending on reacting,” said Kriti.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is facing a tough competition from Irrfan Khan, Parvathy’s Qarib Qarib Singlle as the latter has shown better growth over the weekend. It now depends on weekdays how both the films manage to stay stable.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources