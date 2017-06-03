Seven films, and none of them managing any real audiences in theaters – Now does that sound shocking? Well no, not at all, since this is what one expects when a heap of films arrive in theaters, don’t really manage adequate count of shows, suffer from being lost in the crowd and then get ignored even by majority of reviewers. After all, a critic could well have an appetite to watch two or may be three films on the day of release. However, when eight films arrive together (not to mention a couple of Hollywood flicks too), one is bound to just pick and choose a couple or perhaps ignore it all.

This is what happened in case of new arrivals of this Friday – Dobaara – See Your Evil, Dear Maya, Hanuman Da Damdaar, A Death in the Gunj, Sweetiee Weds NRI, Mirror Game – Ab Khel Shuru, Flat 211. Most of these films were not even reviewed, leave aside being appreciated or rejected. Now when a critic takes this decision, what can one expect from the ‘aam junta’ which is not even aware about the existence of most of the aforementioned films?

One expected Dobaara – See Your Evil to bring in some sort of numbers due to its horror appeal but then that didn’t happen either. Dear Maya had the presence of Manisha Koirala and she did her bit too through media presence. However, the film didn’t have many shows in the evening and night which means if at all there was any appreciation, there was no way that audience could catch it on Day One. Hanuman Da Damdaar boasted of Salman Khan’s voice in the title role but that didn’t quite bring in his fans in heap. A Death in the Gunj had critical appreciation since its various festival screening but there was no awareness.

All in all, a very dull day for new releases in Bollywood and all that these films could be looking for is some sort of miracle today. Reason being that tomorrow is match-of-the-year with India taking on Pakistan in an ODI. With the match starting in the afternoon, practically the entire day would be further gone. A sad state indeed!