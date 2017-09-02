After opening with a slow start at the box-office, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari helmed Bareilly Ki Barfi managed to garner great reviews and good word of mouth. The film which stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles has gone ahead to collect a total of Rs 27.42 crore within 2 weeks at the domestic box-office.

The film collected an amount of 75 lakhs on its 2nd Thursday and 40 lakhs on 3rd Friday at the box office. Bareilly Ki Barfi is a slice of life, quirky ride of unexpectedness that will win your hearts in no time. The film which has been made on a lean budget has done good business and showed once again that content driven cinema performs well.

Bareilly Ki Barfi has turned out to be a winner at the box office. This film has garnered appreciation from both critics & the audiences. When it opened with a shaky start, many weren’t sure where the film will lead. But it has surprised at every juncture aiming towards respectable lifetime collections

Trending :

Fans and celebrities alike are all praises for the film that revolves around Kriti Sanon aka Bitti who is a fun-loving girl and is in search of a partner who loves her for who she is. How she reads a book and goes in search of the author (Rajkummar Rao) with the help of Ayushmann Khurrana who tries to prevent the two from falling in love, forms the crux of the story.

The film had released with Annabelle: Creation and Partition 1947 but even after so much competition it proved to turn out as a hit at the box office. The film is a collaborative effort between director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain. Bareilly Ki Barfi ‘is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film has released on 18th August 2017 and is running on a positive note.