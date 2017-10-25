Secret Superstar, amongst the Golmaal storm at the box office has been trying to survive with its decent trend on lower levels. Let’s see how it has fared on its 1st Tuesday at the box office.

Secret Superstar has crossed the 37 crore mark collecting 2.75 crores* on Tuesday. The movie now stands at the total of 37.11 crores*.

On whether Aamir’s presence has helped a film like Secret Superstar to pull the crowds into the theatres, Chandan told the media here on Monday: “Yes, but it is not just about his acting in the film, but the whole project. Aamir’s presence amplified the film ‘Secret Superstar‘.

“No production house was ready to support the film. The way Aamir Khan Productions has supported the film with all resources and mounted the project, is great. Only AK can do that.”

Chandan is a former manager of Aamir, who plays Shakti Kumaarr in the movie.

“I wrote the part of Shakti Kumaarr and I convinced him to play the part, so I take full credit of his casting. In the beginning, he was hesitant, but then he also started enjoying the character.”

According to the makers, the Diwali release was made at a budget of 15 crore, including cost of production and print and publicity.

Trade analysts have said the film, which has a new director, a 17-year-old as its lead and a cameo by Aamir in a quirky avatar as Shakti Kumaarr, is drawing the audience by word of mouth.

The film fraternity had also spread a positive buzz about the movie on social media prior to its release.

It is produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla.