Aamir Khan, being the master player in this industry since years went on to release his Secret Superstar a day before the storm of Golmaal Again. He also showed movie to the press couple of days before the release.

Secret Superstar released on Thursday, which was 1st day of Diwali. It was known that collections will drop from evening as everyone has to perform Diwali rituals. It collected 4.80 crores on its day 1, which by the way, still is a slow start considering the reviews it got and Aamir Khan promoting the film.

Early trends for second day suggests Secret Superstar has more than doubled its biz on second day. This is surely a sign of an accepted film but it has to keep the same momentum for days to come. It’s definitely getting a tough competition from Golmaal Again, but even Taare Zameen Par faced competition from Welcome.

A good film will always sail its way to success. According to early estimates, Secret Superstar has collected somewhere in the range of 11 crores on its day 2. The movie has to at least remain stable if not grow to avoid the screen grabbing. As Golmaal Again is running riot, there are major chances of exhibitors increasing the number of screens for Golmaal Again.

The Advait Chandan directorial, which released on Thursday, revolves around a teenager named Insia (Zaira), who dreams of becoming a famous singer and how she changes her life and the lives of everyone around her.

Aamir is playing the quirky character of Shakti Kumaarr in the movie.

The film received a good start on Diwali and is garnering strong word of mouth, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

Secret Superstar released in 1,750 screens across India and in 1,090 screens overseas.

The film has been backed by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao under their banner Aamir Khan Productions along with Zee Studios.