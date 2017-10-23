Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is secretly trending well at the box office. After starting on a ground-level note, the movie has seen only upward trend courtesy to its positive word of mouth.

The film has raked in 9.75 crores on day three witnessing a remarkable jump at the box office. The film doubled its Friday, taking the total collection to 32.50 crores.

Secret Superstar is widely appreciated for its unique and heart touching content. The film has amassed love and praises from audience and critics alike.

The film has also created an impact on B-town, celebs couldn’t stop gushing over the content of the film.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film also showcases Aamir Khan in a quirky avatar as Shakti Kumaarr, his never seen before look has poured in immense response for the actor.

Trending :

Secret Superstar is a complete Diwali treat to all the fans out there as the film is receiving a tremendous response from across the nation.

Backed by content and driven by powerful actors, Secret Superstar makes for a perfect Diwali treat for the audience worldwide.

Though Chandan auditioned Zaira for the character of Insiya, according to him, getting the right person for the mother’s role was equally important since the story revolves around the ups and downs of a mother-daughter relationship.

Of the difficulties he faced during auditions, Chandan said: “I was looking for some factors like a good, friendly equation between two actors, that could translate on-screen nicely; I wanted the mother-daughter somewhere to look similar.”

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film was released on 19th October and is running strong at the box office.