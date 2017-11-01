Secret Superstar Remains Stable On The 2nd Tuesday At The Box Office

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar is doing well at the box office. Because of the positive word of mouth, Secret Superstar got a boost in the collections. The film released with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s hit film Golmaal Again.

The film has gathered in 1.20 crores* on the 2nd Tuesday at the box office. Now, it has a total collection of 52.90 crores*.

This directorial debut of Advait Chandan is being appreciated by the fans because of its great content. Despite of clashing with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, Secret Superstar has managed to leave its mark at the box office. Not only fans but also Bollywood celebs couldn’t stop appreciating this heart touching film.

Talking about the film, Secret Superstar will also release in China. Aamir has already started planning about the release. He said, “Secret Superstar will definitely release in China in next one or two months. We are working on the planning aspect of it.”

Trending :

The movie is based on Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who aspires to be a singer and follows her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity. This is Zaira’s second film and she is already a star! After her tremendous performance in Dangal, Zaira has simply impressed us as Insiya. In the film, Aamir essays a never played before character of Shakti Kumarr. His quirky avatar was much praised by everyone. Aamir has always known for backing powerful and content driven projects.

Secret Superstar was released in Diwali and its running steadily at the box office. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.