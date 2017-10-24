Secret Superstar which was a symbolic Diwali release this year crossed the 30 crore mark in 4 days of its release. Monday was the real test for the film, let’s see how it has fared post the holiday period.

The film minted 8.50 crores on Sunday (Day 4), taking the total to 31.31 crores. Secret Superstar has been holding strong at the box office and witnessing a consistent trend with figures 4.8cr on Thursday, 9.30 crore on Friday while Saturday marked 8.71 crores.

Aamir Khans’s latest offering has collected 3.50 crores on its 5th day (Monday) taking the grand total of the movie to 34.81 crores. The movie from now has to remain stable without dropping any further to end on a winning side.

The film with a perfect blend of content has been backed by powerful performances and presence of Aamir Khan.

With Secret Superstar Aamir Khan Productions has yet again striked the box office with a hit formula.

Trending :

Director Advait Chandan shared, “I went to a theatre full of people and they clapped and laughed and were moved by the film. It gave me goosebumps – this has been such a dream response!! I keep pinching myself to check if it’s real.”

The film that opened to rave reviews from film critics is garnering tremendous positive word of mouth from the audience across the globe.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film also showcases Aamir Khan in a quirky avatar as Shakti Kumaarr, his never seen before look has poured in immense response for the actor.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film that released this Diwali is running strong at the box office.