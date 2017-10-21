Secret Superstar Makes Decent Numbers On Day 2 At The Box Office

Secret Superstar, though, started on a lower note but the word of mouth for the film seems to do the trick for the film. The movie has shown an amazing growth on its 2nd day.

On its 1st day at the box office, it collected 4.80 crores. The biggest roadblock for Secret Superstar is the unstoppable Golmaal Again. Secret Superstar has to cross many hurdles to end up with a respectable total.

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Raj Arjun – Secret Superstar marks 4 incredible performances. The movie has collected 9 crores on its day 2. It stands at the grand total of 13.80 crores.

After her Dangal act, Zaira has won praises galore for her role in her latest movie Secret Superstar, in which she is seen as an aspiring singer. Zaira, who comes from Kashmir, says she did not grow up watching Hindi films much and had no desire to become an actress.

“I still do not know if I am going to become an actress in future as a serious full-timer, but every time when I act, I try to deliver my best… Both the films that I have done offer beautiful stories,” Zaira told IANS here.

Trending :

Both Dangal and Secret Superstar have one more person in common — superstar Aamir Khan. But Zaira’s performance was not overshadowed in any way.

Recalling her audition for Dangal, she said: “I did not go there with any expectation, but with a curious mind to explore and know what is acting and how they audition. Rest was a process and I think I am one of the luckiest children who got the best opportunity. And then working with AK (Aamir Khan) twice… I am blessed.”

Secret Superstar needs to grow on weekends and hold well on weekdays to have a total to be remembered for.