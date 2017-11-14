Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim Secret Superstar has not only achieved the target of surviving Golmaal’s hysteria but also has managed to earn good numbers at the box office. For a film like Secret Superstar, it becomes tough to grab the eyeballs, thanks to Aamir Khan the movie performed well.

When in a clash, there is a winner and there is a loser but some clashes prove too fruitful for both the parties and this Diwali’s clash was the same. When on one hand, Golmaal Again crossed 200 crores at the box office, Secret Superstar has achieved the 60 crore mark.

Secret Superstar revived on the healthy trend and positive word of mouth and has managed to collect 62 crores after its 4th weekend at the box office. The movie saw a dip in its 3rd week but picked up its pace in the weekend. It managed to gross 1.47 crores in its 4th weekend. This surely is impressive as many films released post-Diwali took over the screens from the old releases.

Secret Superstar has managed to sustain with what it has got which could result in the addition of more number of screens. Movies like Ittefaq, Thor: Ragnarok, Qarib Qarib Singlle, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana made their presence felt at the box office but Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again are still in the race.

Secret Superstar, if continues the same trend, may retain some screens by next week when we see the release of two Bollywood films and a major Hollywood biggie. Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu and Zarine Khan’s Aksar 2 will hit the theatres this Friday. DC Comics’ Justice League will also prove to be a roadblock for the existing releases as it’s of superhero genre which is super loved by Indian audiences. Earlier this month, Thor: Ragnarok proved the same.