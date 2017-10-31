Secret Superstar Is Aiming Towards The 60 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Secret Superstar released with the multi starrer Golmaal Again. The movie started slow at the box office but has been surviving the storm since its release by being sable.

Secret Superstar has collected 1.20 crores on it’s 2nd Monday. The movie now stands with a total of 51.70 crores. Actor-producer Aamir Khan is determined to take Secret Superstar to China, and says he has already started planning about the release.

“Secret Superstar will definitely release in China in next one or two months. We are working on the planning aspect of it,” Aamir said here. Aamir is a popular Bollywood face in China, especially after the super success of his movies PK and Dangal.

Secret Superstar is widely appreciated for its unique and heart touching content. The film has amassed love and praises from audience and critics alike.The film has also created an impact on B-town, celebs couldn’t stop gushing over the content of the film.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity. The film also showcases Aamir Khan in a quirky avatar as Shakti Kumaarr, his never seen before look has poured in immense response for the actor.

Backed by content and driven by powerful actors, Secret Superstar makes for a perfect Diwali treat for the audience worldwide.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film was released on 19th October and is managing to survive at the box office.