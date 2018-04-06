Secret Superstar Hong Kong Box Office: Witnesses A Jump In Preview Screenings

Secret Superstar Hong Kong Box Office: Aamir Khan is known to have a Midas touch when it comes to films. Secret Superstar has had an amazing run on the silver screen, in both India and abroad. But it seems like the film hasn’t run out of the steam, as it prepares to leave its mark in Hong Kong, showing promise in its preview screenings.

On Thursday, the film earned HK $364,294 through preview screenings. The film has previewed in Hong Kong for a week now, although there were no screenings on Tuesday or Wednesday. The film has raked in HK $1,321,332 exclusively through these previews, which is a good sign.

While the film earned a respectable 62 crores in India, it created a storm at the China Box Office when it collected an unprecedented $6.89 million on its opening day. The film ended up collecting a total of $128.66 million globally through its run, which roughly translates to 836.23 crores.

The inspirational and emotional elements that are seen in both Dangal and Secret Superstar are probably the primary reason for their humongous success. Movies about individuals succeeding against all odds and the importance of family relationships resonate well in China.