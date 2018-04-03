Secret Superstar Hong Kong Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Starts With A Bang In Preview Screenings

After successfully spreading its magic at the China box office, Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar is all ready to rock in Hong Kong.
Even after facing a tough competition from Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again, this Zaira Wasim starrer film collected 62 crores at the Indian box office.
Secret Superstar has now released in Hong Kong and it is continuing its magical run at the box office in its preview screenings. The film collected HK$ 243,953 on Friday, HK$ 225,019 on Saturday, HK$ 219,599 on Sunday and HK$ 215,336 on Monday. The film now stands at the grand total of HK$ 903,907 (₹ 74.89 lakhs).
Secret Superstar released in India on Diwali on October 19. Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition), said about Secret Superstar‘s worldwide dominance: “Secret Superstar is a film that is bound to connect with many hearts. Zaira has done a wonderful job holding this film together and doing well in markets that are considered unconventional.”
“It was amongst the top four in Turkey and amongst the top 10 in the UK, and we are going to continue putting all our strengths together to get more eyeballs to this film in the coming weeks. This is definitely a story that must be told.”
Secret Superstar is a story of Insia, who hails from Kashmir and dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden. The film is directed by Advait Chandan.