Secret Superstar Holds On At The Box Office; Completes A Week

Aamir Khan,‌ Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar, though not trending amazingly but is holding well over the weekdays. It surely is affected by the mayhem created by Golmaal Again, still for its genre Secret Superstar is doing well.

Secret Superstar, has collected 39.51 crore* in seven days. The film is just about holding on at the box office with 2.40 crore* more added to its total. Ideally, it would have really benefitted the Aamir Khan production had the numbers stayed over 3 crore mark at least on each of the weekdays, especially if one considers the good numbers that it had enjoyed over the weekend.

Nonetheless, the pace has slowed down for the film though it is still a success nonetheless due to overall collections being good enough for this genre, scale and setting.

The success of Dangal and Secret Superstar — both of which have starred Aamir — has failed to change anything about Zaira. How does she stay grounded?

She promptly said: “I lay down on the ground, sit down on the ground…You see, that’s the best way to stay grounded.”

After a bout of laughter, Zaira added: “Honestly, I have no answer to that. Maybe it’s because I am not taking the pressure of my success. I am happy that people love the film. It is our film, we all put our effort to make it the best film.

“So, it is not just mine, we all worked hard. I mean we all are happy, that it was a Diwali release and people have had a good time with our film.”

Seconding her thoughts, Chandan added: “I think she is quite untouched by the glory of her success and the skill that she has as an actor. Therefore, you, as an audience get to see the genuine expressions.”

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder