Secret Superstar Has A Decent Start On 1st Day At The Box Office

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar was expected to start with a bang at the box office. The film after receiving rave reviews from the critics as well as celebrities has taken off to a decent start.

The film has made a collection of 5 crores* at the domestic box office. The collections are decent considering that the film was a holiday release. Though its a national holiday the collections on this day are limited as those who celebrate Diwali do not go to the theatres.

Aamir Khan Productions’ Secret Superstar is a perfect treat to watch with your entire family this Diwali. The film serves to be a must watch for everyone this festive season.

Secret Superstar is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The songs Main Kaun Hoon, Meri Pyaari Ammi, Sapne Re and I Miss You provide further insights into the film.

The film has been generating huge buzz owing to Aamir Khan- Zaira Wasim returning to celluloid after ‘Dangal’ as well as the content of the film.

Secret Superstar is Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others. This film is another reason why cinema lovers eagerly wait for an Aamir Khan film and ‘Secret Superstar’ is definitely worth the wait.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.