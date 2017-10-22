Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, case of a good film lost in a huge film on Diwali. The movie though started on a lower note almost grew double on its 2nd day.

Secret Superstar collected 4.80 crores on its 1st day. This was surprising as the movie had Aamir Khan’s name attached to it. Despite Diwali Pooja, everyone expected this movie to put better numbers on day 1 courtesy Aamir Khan.

Because of low start, the movie jumped big on day 2. Collecting 9.30 crores it almost doubled up the business of the 1st day. Still, the movie has to cross in numerous challenges to gain that hit tag at the box office.

Secret Superstar has collected 8.50 crores* on its 3rd Day (Saturday, as it released on Thursday). The movie now stands at the grand total of 22.60 crores*.

More than Golmaal Again‘s massive collections, it’ll be interesting to see where this movie will turn its fate at the box office. Sunday will be very crucial for the film.

It is carrying amazing word of mouth which surely will help the film to sustain from Monday. Many are having reservations due to genre of the film – emotional drama. Why in the festive season one will watch a movie to cry is what many are complaining about.

Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut Secret Superstar, says actress Zaira Wasim, who plays the lead character in the film, is not a regular actor as she internalises a character and delivers performance.

In the film, Zaira has essayed the role of teenager Insiya who aspires to be a singer.

“I think Zaira doesn’t act, she internalises a character and delivers performance. Every emotion that we see on-screen is genuine and I think that is her strength. She is still emotionally pure, and not like a regular actor who knows how to project a certain emotion on-screen to get a certain effect,” Chandan told IANS.