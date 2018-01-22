It seems that the box office race of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar has not yet stopped. Directed by debutante director Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar has released in China and it is UNSTOPPABLE!

Secret Superstar has successfully made its mark on the list of top 10 best of overseas. It has evicted Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express from the list. Secret Superstar has collected a whopping amount of USD $ 27 Million (170 crores) at the China box office.

The film has garnered a total amount of USD $ 38 Million and it has evicted Chennai Express which had collected USD $ 19.30 Million. Secret Superstar has attained the third position on the list with Dangal ($ 228,012,603) standing on the first position and PK ($ 47,200,000) standing on the second place.

Recently, Aamir Khan said that it will be wonderful if Chinese and Indian talents make a film together. There are many Chinese actors who are very talented… I really want to do films with talents from China. Your Chinese talents and us Indians, we should make a film together. I believe it’ll be wonderful,” Aamir told Xinhua news agency.

“I would like to see a lot of collaboration between creative people from China and India, making stories that people from both countries would love to see. I think it will bring the two countries closer. It will be wonderful for Indian audience to see Chinese actors and Chinese talents,” he added.

Secret Superstar is a story of Insia, who wants to be a singer and Aamir Khan was seen in the character of a funny musician.

The film had collected 62 crores at the Indian box office as it had clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again on Diwali 2017.