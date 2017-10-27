Secret Superstar Does Fair Business In Week One At The Box Office

After collecting 31.31 crores in its extended four day weekend, Secret Superstar didn’t really have a very strong follow through. It managed to get only around 10 crores and as a result of which the first week now stands at 41.59 crores*.

With the kind of appreciation that it was getting pre-release and then the reviews that it gathered post-release, one would have expected the dip in numbers to be only around 50%. However, the collections were down steeper than expected as a result of which the journey towards the 50 crore mark hasn’t been as fast as it deserved.

Nonetheless, the collections are still much better for Secret Superstar when compared to how a majority of other films have fared in 2017. Despite the solo release, so many other big budget releases with major names have failed at the Box Office this year. As a matter of fact, amongst women-centric films, the highest numbers have been garnered by Mom and Naam Shabana, both of which folded up at 37.25 crores. In comparison, Secret Superstar has at least surpassed that number inside its first week itself and is now aiming to score half a century at the box office.

The film released with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again which has collected 135.50 crores* till date! The film is all set to become highest grossing film of 2017. These films have one more week to shine as next big release will be on 3rd November. Ittefaq will hit the theaters on 3rd featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

