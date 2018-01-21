Post Dangal conquering the Chinese box office, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is another contender from India from the same star which is probably set to rule it again. This movie took an opening by storm at the China box office.

Secret Superstar smashed opened by collecting USD $ 6.86 million on its first day. The movie has taken a huge jump on its 2nd day collecting USD $ 10.45 million taking its grand total to USD $ 17.31 million. Converting the total collection to Indian Rupees, it stands at 110.52 crores which is way more than what Secret Superstar did in India during its lifetime.

China collections of this movie has crossed the total business of Indian collections in just two days. Sunday is expected to be huger than the first 2 days.

Aamir Khan recently also expressed his wish of working with the talent from China. As one of the most recognised Indian actors in China, Aamir has visited China twice since 2015. He said he felt Chinese and Indian people have many things in common when it refers to characters and social culture.

India and China enjoy a high level of civilisation with a diversity of cultures and a long history. Also, the countries’ people attach great importance to family, he explained.

“There are many Chinese actors who are very talented… I really want to do films with talents from China. Your Chinese talents and us Indians, we should make a film together. I believe it’ll be wonderful,” Aamir told Xinhua news agency.

Dangal, Aamir’s last film in which he acted as a strict father with three daughters, was regarded as a black horse in Chinese box offices in 2017, raking in nearly 1.3 billion yuan ($190 million), which surpassed any other Indian films’ overseas earning, Xinhua reported.