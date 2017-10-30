Secret Superstar Crosses 50 Crore Mark At The Box Office

There is always a risk of releasing a small film with a potential blockbuster, but again it’s Diwali so clashes happen. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar releasing with Golmaal Again was a big risk taken by the makers. But the movie has done good for itself.

Secret Superstar is playing on a lower ground in its own arena. The much smaller film has now netted 50.50 crores* and that is a fair total considering the subject, lead cast and of course the clash factor. The film is approaching 55 crores before the end of Week Two and from there it would be a walk towards the 60 crore mark.

Aamir Khan is determined to take Secret Superstar to China and says he has already started planning the release.

“Secret Superstar will definitely release in China in next one or two months. We are working on the planning aspect of it,” Aamir said here.

Aamir is a popular Bollywood face in China, especially after the super success of his movies PK and Dangal.

The actor opened up about his plans during the film’s success party which was hosted by director Advait Chandan. The film is produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla.

In Secret Superstar, Zaira Wasim, who hails from Kashmir, plays a teenage girl named Insia who dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

On its release, the film was being pitched for a much higher total but then that was an unrealistic expectation, to begin with. What Secret Superstar is achieving is something that should have been an expectation from it right before release as well. Above Average.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources